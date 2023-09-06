The Congress on Wednesday demanded that in the upcoming special session of Parliament, there should be discussion on nine subjects, including a joint Parliamentary committee probe into allegations against the Adani Group and rise in communal strife in the country.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi said that the session scheduled to be held from September 18 to September 22 has been convened without consulting any of the parties.

The government has not specified any agenda for the special session.

“We most certainly want to participate in the special session because it will give us an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance,” Gandhi wrote in her letter. “I earnestly hope that time will be allocated under the appropriate Rules for a discussion and debate on these issues.”

Among the nine subjects which the Congress demanded discussion on are price rise, demands of farmer bodies, the ethnic conflict in Manipur, concerns about Chinese incursion into Indian territory and the need for a caste census.

Here is the letter from CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji to PM Modi, addressing the issues that the party wishes to discuss in the upcoming special parliamentary session. pic.twitter.com/gFZnO9eISb — Congress (@INCIndia) September 6, 2023

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said on Wednesday that the Opposition’s INDIA coalition has decided not to boycott the special session of Parliament as it is an opportunity to discuss matters of public concern, .

Ramesh also criticised the government for deciding unilaterally to hold the session without any attempt to arrive at a consensus on the agenda.

“It is for the first time that a special session has been called, and we have no information on the business that will come up,” he told reporters. “All five days have been allocated for ‘government business’ as per the bulletin. This is impossible, and is unfortunate.”

He added that the Opposition will take up matters that it could not raise during the Monsoon Session.