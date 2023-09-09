Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in a corruption case on Saturday morning by the state’s Crime Investigation Department, PTI reported.

The deputy inspector general told the Telugu Desam Party leader that he had been arrested in connection to the alleged Andhra Pradesh skill development corporation scam, according to the Hindustan Times. The details of the alleged scam are not clear yet.

Besides sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Naidu has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections dealing with the offences of criminal conspiracy, public servant disobeying law, public servant framing an incorrect document, cheating, forgery, causing disappearance of evidence and offering bribe to public servant.

#AndhraPradesh | CID serves arrest warrant to TDP chief and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. pic.twitter.com/LZarWmSaJR — DD News (@DDNewslive) September 9, 2023

Naidu was arrested early on Saturday following hours of drama. Around 3 am, a team of the Crime Investigation Department arrived at RK Function Hall in Hyderabad where Naidu was staying in a caravan for an event, the Hindustan Times reported.

Naidu’s supporters resisted the CID officials and his guards also said that he could not be arrested before 5.30 am. Eventually, the former chief minister was taken intio custody around 6 am.