At least 630 people were killed and over 320 injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6.8 shook Morocco late Friday night, reported Al Jazeera.

The epicentre of the earthquake was the High Atlas mountain, located 72 kilometres southwest of the city of Marrakesh. The first shock came at at 11.11 pm and was followed by an aftershock of 4.9 magnitude 19 minutes later, according to the United States Geological Survey.

Eid Al Tarzi, a professor of seismology in Jordan, said that several aftershocks could follow. “People will need to stay away from the buildings that are not strong because they are prone to collapse,” said Tarzi. “We expect the aftershocks could continue for three to four weeks.”

This was the Morocco’s deadliest earthquake in 19 years, according to Reuters. An earthquake in 2004 near Al Hoceima in the northern Rif mountains had resulted in over 600 deaths.

Lahcen Mhanni, Head of the Seismic Monitoring and Warning Department at the National Institute of Geophysics, told the Associated Press that the earthquake was exceptional. “Mountainous regions in general do not produce earthquakes of this size,” he said.

The tremors were also felt in the coastal cities of Rabat, Casablanca and Essaouira. Videos that have emerged on social media show people screaming and evacuating restaurants in Marrakesh.

“I could see buildings moving,” Abdelhak El Amrani, a 33-year-old, told AFP. “We don’t necessarily have the reflexes for this type of situation. Then I went outside and there were a lot of people there. People were all in shock and panic. The children were crying and the parents were distraught.”

Residents also narrated accounts of some buildings collapsing in the city, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Visuals showed part of a minaret collapsed on the famous Jemaa el-Fna square.

Local media reported that the 12th-century Koutoubia Mosque in Marrakesh, one of the city’s most famed landmarks, has suffered damage. There is also damage to parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in Marrakesh.