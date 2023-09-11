At least seven workers were killed on Sunday after a lift at a 40-storey under-construction building collapsed in the Balkum area of Maharashtra’s Thane, reported PTI.

Thane Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said the tragedy occurred when the workers were coming down from the 40th floor after finishing water-proofing work at around 7.30 pm.

One of the cables supporting the construction lift snapped, resulting in it crashing to three levels underground in the parking area.

The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Choupal (32), Rupesh Kumar Das (21), Harun Sheikh (47), Mithlesh (35), Karidas (38) and Sunil Kumar (21). The seventh person is yet to be identified.

A first information report has been registered against the builder under Indian Penal Code Sections 304(2) (rash and negligent act), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), said senior police inspector Uttam Sonawane.

The construction project is undertaken by Mumbai-based developer Runwal Group company’s Dhruva Woollen Mills Private Limited, reported The Indian Express.

The company said in a statement that the lift carrying the workers had been under continuous surveillance and was serviced under an annual maintenance contract.

“The last proactive maintenance was done on August 23 where due oiling, servicing, lift room check-up, brake settings, car liner checking, up-on limit switch checking were satisfactorily done by the vendor,” it said.

The statement said that the company was cooperating with the police and other departments in the inquiry. “We have extended all rescue and support operations at the site and are investigating the incident at our end as well, with our team of experts,” it added.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the accident was tragic and offered his condolences.