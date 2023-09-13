The Karnataka Police have booked Aaj Tak’s Consulting Editor Sudhir Chaudhary for allegedly spreading misinformation about a commercial vehicle subsidy scheme for religious minorities, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

On Monday, Chaudhary ran a show on the Hindi news channel where he claimed that the Swavalambi Sarathi scheme by the Karnataka Minorities Development Corporation is not offered to Hindus. The scheme promises a subsidy of 50% or up to Rs 3 lakh to people from religious minorities with a household income less than Rs 4.5 lakh to purchase commercial vehicles.

Karnataka has classified Muslims, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, Sikhs, and Parsis as religious minorities.

Chaudhary said that the Congress government had said that the scheme would be made available to those from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, but so far no such notification had been released.

However, people from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka can also avail subsidies to buy electric vehicles under the scheme. Citizens from the two communities can also avail of similar benefits through the Airavatha Scheme, under which the government assists them in taking up work with cab aggregators. The scheme also provides for a subsidy of Rs 5 lakh to buy a light motor vehicle.

Following Chaudhary’s show, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge accused him of spreading misinformation.

“The anchor of Aaj Tak is deliberately spreading misinformation on Government schemes which was first started by BJP MPs and is being amplified by sections of the media,” Kharge said. “This is deliberate and malicious, the government will be taking necessary legal action.”

The news anchor has been booked under sections 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Indian Penal Code, Eedina.com reported.

Chaudhary questioned why a case under non-bailable sections was filed against him for “asking a question”. He asserted, “I too am ready for this battle. We will meet in court now.”

कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस सरकार द्वारा मेरे ख़िलाफ़ FIR की जानकारी मिली।

सवाल का जवाब FIR ?

वो भी ग़ैर ज़मानती धाराओं के साथ।

यानी गिरफ़्तारी की पूरी तैयारी

मेरा सवाल ये था कि स्वावलंबी सारथी योजना में हिंदू समुदाय शामिल क्यों नहीं है ?

इस लड़ाई के लिए भी मैं तैयार हूँ।

— Sudhir Chaudhary (@sudhirchaudhary) September 12, 2023

Several Bharatiya Janata Party leaders had also questioned the Congress government in connection with the scheme last week. BJP Yuva Morcha chief Tejasvi Surya had accused the Congress of devising a “religion-targeted scheme” and appeasing Muslim voters.

Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar had termed the scheme an instance of “shameless bribing of a community by using public resources meant for all Kannadigas”.

Heres another example of shameless, lazy, appeasement politics of bribing certain communities by Rahuls Cong in #Karnataka



Buy a vehicle for Rs 6L, using 50% subsidy, sell it the next day for Rs 5L. Cool profit of Rs 2L.



— Rajeev Chandrasekhar 🇮🇳 (@Rajeev_GoI) September 8, 2023

However, Manoj Jain, Secretary to the Karnataka Minority Welfare Department, said that the scheme was in place before the Congress came to power. “The scheme was earlier for Rs. 2.5 lakh and it is now increased to Rs. 3 lakh under the Swavalambi Sarathi scheme,” he said, according to The News Minute.

On Wednesday morning, Kharge urged the Editors Guild of India to help in addressing journalists who intentionally mislead the public.

He asked: “Wouldn’t it be ideal if media organizations established their own in-house fact check units and exercised greater responsibility in their reporting? This way, there might be no need for government-led fact checking units.”

Dear friends at @IndEditorsGuild,



— Priyank Kharge / ಪ್ರಿಯಾಂಕ್ ಖರ್ಗೆ (@PriyankKharge) September 13, 2023

Last month, the Congress government in the state had approved the setting up of a fact-checking unit to crack down on fake news, phishing emails, and cyber crime. To this, the Editors Guild had said that the proposed unit should be independent of executive control to ensure that it does not become a tool “to clamp down on voices of dissent”.