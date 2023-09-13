Over 40% of sitting MPs have criminal cases registered against them, and more than 25% face serious criminal cases, a report by non-governmental organisation Association for Democratic Reforms said on Tuesday.

The report analysed the election affidavits of 763 MPs in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. It found that 306 of them have declared criminal cases against them, and 194 have declared serious criminal cases such as murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and crimes against women.

A total of 139 out of 385 MPs (36.10%) from the Bharatiya Janata Party and 43 out of 81 MPs (53.08%) from the Congress have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Fourteen MPs from the Trinamool Congress, 13 from the YSR Congress Party, six from the Communist Party of India (Marxist), five from the Rashtriya Janata Dal and three each from the Aam Aadmi Party and Nationalist Congress Party have declared criminal cases against them.

Eleven MPs have declared cases related to murder, 32 MPs have declared cases of attempt to murder, while 21 MPs have declared cases related to crimes against women. Four MPs have declared cases related to rape.

The report also found that the average worth of assets of each MP from both the houses is Rs 38.33 crore. In comparison, legislators who have declared criminal cases against them have average assets amounting to Rs 50.03 crore.

Among 53 billionaire MPs, seven from Telangana, nine from Andhra Pradesh, two from Delhi, four from Punjab, one from Uttarakhand, six from Maharashtra and three from Karnataka have declared assets worth more than Rs 100 crore.

Fourteen MPs from the BJP, seven each from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi and YSR Congress Party, six from the Congress, three from the Aam Aadmi Party, two from the Shiromani Akali Dal and one from the Trinamool Congress have declared assets worth more than Rs 100 crore.