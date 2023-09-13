The security forces personnel, including two Indian Army offers, were killed in a gunfight with suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

The Army officials have been identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonack of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles. The deceased police officer is Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Muzamil.

The Rashtriya Rifles is the counter-insurgency force of the Army that operates in Jammu and Kashmir.

On behalf of the J&K Police Pariwar DGP J&K Sh Dilbag Singh has condoled the martyrdom of the braveheart officers of J&K Police and Army in an encounter at Gadool,Kokernag,Anantnag.

The DGP has said in his message that he is deeply saddened by the terrible loss of three young…

On Wednesday, the Chinar Corps said that a joint operation was launched by the security forces on a tip-off. However, the security forces came under fire from the militants during the search operation, it said.

“All the casualties took place in the initial bursts of firing,” an officer told The Indian Express. “The firing was so intense that the joint team got little time to react. The terrorists fired incessantly, hampering the quick evacuation of the injured officers.”

There were no reports of any militant deaths till late evening and gunfight was still underway.

Singh, an officer of the Sikh Light Infantry, was the commander of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles. Bhat is the son of retired J&K Inspector General of Police Ghulam Hasan Bhat.