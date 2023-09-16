Three suspected militants were killed in a gunfight with security forces in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

The militants were killed during a joint operation by the Army and police to foil an infiltration attempt, the Army’s Chinar Corps said on X, formerly Twitter.

Op Khanda, #Uri



In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice and Intelligence agencies an infiltration bid was foiled today in the morning hours along LoC in Uri Sector, #Baramulla. 03xTerrorists tried to infiltrate who were engaged by alert troops.



02xTerrorists… pic.twitter.com/lBvsZ9VWvq — Chinar Corps🍁 - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) September 16, 2023

The gunfight in Baramulla took place even as a security operation in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district entered its fourth day on Saturday. Security forces are looking for militants suspected to be hiding in the Gadool hill area, and have deployed drones to ascertain their location, the Hindustan Times reported.

Two Army officials, identified as Colonel Manpreet Singh and Major Aashish Dhonchak of the 19 Rashtriya Rifles, and Deputy Superintendent of Police Humayun Muzamil Bhat were killed during the operation on Wednesday.

In a separate gunfight in the Rajouri district, an Army soldier was killed and three others were injured earlier this week. Two suspected militants were also shot dead.

On Friday, the police said they unearthed a Lashkar-e-Taiba module and arrested two suspected militants with arms and ammunition.

“They were involved in cross-border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan-based terror handlers and its further distribution to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities,” a police spokesperson said.