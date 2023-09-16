The Congress Working Committee on Saturday passed “condolence proposals” to mourn those who died in the violence in Manipur and in floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

The committee also passed a condolence proposal to mourn the death of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. The veteran Congress leader died on July 18 at the age of 79 years.

On August 20, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge had reconstituted the party’sworking committee, retaining some senior leaders while inducting some new ones in the 84-member body. The reconstituted working committee held its first meeting at Hyderabad on Saturday.

Congress General Secretary in charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh, addressing mediapersons on the discussions held during the meeting, said that over 200 persons have died in the violence in Manipur, and lakhs have been displaced.

Congress MP P Chidambaram said that Manipur “has been burning” since May, and questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited the state since the violence began.

“The prime minister has found the time to visit several countries, to make a quick dash to attend the ASEAN Summit and then come back for the G20,” the former Union home minister said. “It’s startling and deeply disappointing that he has not found two hours to visit Manipur...except a two-minute mention of Manipur just before the Parliament session started, he has not spoken about Manipur.”

On the situation in Himachal Pradesh, Ramesh said that floods and landslides have caused extensive loss of life and property. “The Congress Working Committee urged the Narendra Modi-led government to declare the floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh as a national disaster in order to ensure adequate assistance from the government,” he said.

Over 240 persons have died in rain-related incidents, including floods and landslides, in Himachal Pradesh since the onset of the monsoon this year. There has been extensive damage to property as well.