An Indian Army soldier was killed by unidentified persons in Manipur’s Imphal East district on Sunday.

The soldier was identified as Sepoy Serto Thangthang Kom of the Army’s Defence Security Corps platoon at Leimakhong in Kangpokpi district.

According to officials, Kom, who was on leave, was abducted by three armed men from his home around 10 am on Saturday.

His 10-year-old son, who was the only eyewitness to the crime, told officials that the men entered their home and took his father away at gunpoint.

“There was no news of Sepoy Kom till Sunday early morning,” an unidentified Army official said. “Around 9.30 am, his body was found at Khuningthek village, east of Mongjam under Sogolmang PS in Imphal East. His identity was confirmed by his brother and brother-in-law, who said the soldier had a single bullet wound on his head.”

Kom is survived by his wife, daughter and son. His last rites will be conducted as per the wishes of the family, the official said.

“The Indian Army condemns the killing of Sepoy Kom and stands by his family in these difficult times,” the official added.

Over 200 people have been killed since the conflict broke out between the Meiteis and the Kukis in Manipur on May 3. Nearly 60,000 persons have also been forced to flee their homes. The state has reported cases of rape and murder, and mobs have looted police armoury and set several homes on fire despite the heavy presence of central security forces.

Opposition parties have repeatedly blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre and the state government for failing to control the violence.