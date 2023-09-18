Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit on Saturday questioned the Supreme Court’s decision to grant bail to activist Teesta Setalvad, alleging a role of the “leftist ecosystem” in it, The Indian Express reported.

Setalvad, who has been accused of fabricating evidence related to the 2002 Gujarat riots, was granted bail on July 19 by the Supreme Court. A bench of Justices BR Gavai, AS Bopanna and Dipankar Datta had set aside an order of the Gujarat High Court rejecting her plea for regular bail and asking her to surrender immediately on July 1, saying that it was “totally perverse” and “contradictory”.

“Even today the Left ecosystem is active,” Pandit said on Saturday. “Did you know that the Chief Justice [DY Chandrachud] opened the Supreme Court on Saturday at night to give Teesta Setalvad bail? It won’t happen for us. We need such an ecosystem and such control of narrative power.”

The JNU vice chancellor was in Pune addressing an event to launch a book titled Jagala Pokharnari Dawi Valvi (roughly translated as Leftist Ideology That Hollowed the World). It is written by Abhijit Jog. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat was also present.

In her speech, Pandit asserted that there is a need to counter the narrative of the Left.

She also said that she is proud to be a Hindu and of her association with the RSS, reported PTI. “Left and RSS are individual ideologies,” Pandit continued. “There has been a major paradigm shift post-2014 in the conflict between these two ideologies.”

The vice chancellor told the audience that her decision to put the national flag and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo within the JNU campus was initially opposed by some people.

“Until I went to JNU, there was no photo of PM Modi, the president of India or the national flag,” she claimed. “Many people told me not to bring them on the campus. I told them you enjoy free meals here with taxpayers’ money, bow before them.”