India on Tuesday expelled the Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKay hours after Ottawa alleged New Delhi’s involvement in a Sikh leader’s death on its soil.

“The decision reflects Government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

On Monday, Canadian Prime Minister Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had told the country’s Parliament that security agencies “have been pursuing credible allegations about the potential link between agents of the government of India and the killing of a Canadian citizen” who supported the creation of a separate state for Sikhs.

His comments pertained to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the chief of the Khalistan Tiger Force, who had been shot dead in the parking lot of a gurdwara in Surrey near Vancouver on June 18.

Following Trudeau’s address in Parliament, Ottawa expelled Pavan Kumar Rai, the head of the Research and Analysis Wing in Canada.

New Delhi rejected the claims on Tuesday calling them “absurd and motivated”.

“Similar allegations were made by the Canadian prime minister to our prime minister, and were completely rejected,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The statement added that such allegations seek to shift focus from “Khalistani terrorists and extremists who have been provided shelter in Canada and continue to threaten India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

India said it was a matter of concern that Canadian politicians have openly expressed sympathy for “such elements”.

“The space given in Canada to a range of illegal activities including murders, human trafficking and organised crime is not new,” it added. “We reject any attempts to connect government of India to such developments. We urge the government of Canada to take prompt and effective legal action against all anti-India elements operating from their soil.”

The Congress also said on Tuesday that India’s interests and concerns must be paramount all the time.

“The Indian National Congress has always believed that our country’s fight against terrorism has to be uncompromising, especially when terrorism threatens India’s sovereignty, unity and integrity,” Congress General Secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

The Canadian Opposition leaders have also criticised India for its alleged actions. Pierre Poilievre, the official leader of Canada’s Opposition, said that if the allegations were true, they posed an “outrageous affront to Canada’s sovereignty”.

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party, said on Twitter that he would “leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice, including holding Narendra Modi accountable”. Singh leads the fourth-largest party in the Canadian Parliament.

Nijjar was one of three Khalistan supporters who have died overseas in unusual circumstances in recent months.

On May 6, Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar was shot dead in Pakistan’s Lahore. He had escaped to Pakistan in 1995.

On June 15, Avtar Singh Khanda, a member of the Khalistan Liberation Force, died at a hospital in the United Kingdom’s Birmingham. While some news reports suggest that Khanda was terminally ill with blood cancer and died of the prolonged illness, Khanda’s supporters alleged that had been poisoned.