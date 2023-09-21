Indian visa services in Canada were on Thursday suspended till further notice for “operational reasons” as the rift between two countries widened in the wake of Ottawa’s allegations that New Delhi may have been involved in the assassination of a Sikh separatist leader in suburban Vancouver.

While a formal announcement has not been made, BLS International, the agency which runs Indian visa application centres in Canada, posted a message on its website about services being suspended.

Important notice from Indian Mission | "Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice. Please keep checking BLS website for further updates," India Visa Application Center Canada says. pic.twitter.com/hQz296ewKC — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023

On Monday, Candian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had told Parliament that the country’s intelligence agencies were actively pursuing “credible allegations” tying Indian agents to the shooting of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a 45-year-old Sikh leader who was killed by masked gunmen on June 18 in Surrey, outside Vancouver.

India had quickly rejected the charges as “absurd and motivated”. It also expelled a Canadian diplomat, in a tit-for-tat move after Canada expelled an official of the Indian foreign intelligence service.

On Wednesday, India advised its citizens in Canada and those planning to travel to the North American country to be cautious because of “growing anti-India activities and politically condoned hate-crimes”.

The foreign ministry directed Indian citizens in Canada, including students, to register with the High Commission of India in Ottawa or Consulates General.

The Canadian government, however, rejected the travel advisory shortly after it was released. Immigration Minister Marc Miller said that Canada is a safe country. “I think people should read that statement for what it is,” Miller added.