A police official in Rampur town of Uttar Pradesh has been suspended after he allegedly slapped a woman and pressured her to withdraw a case of kidnapping and harassment of her daughter, PTI reported on Thursday.

The suspension came after students of a private school staged a protest outside Milak police station against the official’s actions. The district administration has suspended the official who was in charge of an outpost, and removed a circle officer, the station house officer of Milak police station and two constables.

The mother of a 12-year-old girl had alleged that the policemen manhandled her and the daughter on Tuesday at her home. “He [the official in charge of the outpost] slapped me two-three times and my clothes got torn,” she said.

She added that her family was being pressured to withdraw the case.

The matter will be investigated by the additional district magistrate, said Additional Superintendent of Police Sansar Singh. If found guilty, a first information report will be registered against the accused police officials.

The woman had earlier filed a complaint against two teenagers alleging that they forcefully made her daughter sit on their two-wheeler. The accused persons have been detained and booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 354 (criminal force with intent to outrage modesty) and 363 (kidnapping)