A day after the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act was extended for six more months in the hill areas Manipur, human rights activist Irom Sharmila said on Thursday that the “oppressive law” was not a solution to the ongoing ethnic conflict in the state, PTI reported.

On Wednesday, the Manipur government said that the “disturbed area” status under the Act will remain in place in the hill areas for six more months in view of the prevailing law and order situation. However, the “disturbed area” status will not apply to valley areas under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations, including the capital Imphal.

AFSPA gives the Army sweeping executive powers and a degree of immunity for prosecution in civilian courts. In areas declared as “disturbed”, the law allows armed forces to open fire, even causing death, against any person in contravention of the law or carrying arms and ammunition.

Sharmila on Thursday said that the Centre and Manipur government should respect the diversity of the region.

“The values, principles, and practices of different ethnic groups must be respected. India is known for its diversity,” the 51-year-old said, according to PTI. “But the central government and the BJP are more interested in creating uniformity through proposals like the Uniform Civil Code.”

The activist questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not visited the state since violence broke out there in May.

“PM Modi is the leader of the country,” she said. “If he had visited the state and spoken to the people, the problems would have been resolved by now. The solution to this violence lies in compassion, love and humane touch. But it seems the BJP is not keen on resolving the issue and wants this problem to linger.”

Sharmila also said that wrong policies implemented the N Biren Singh-led state government have pushed Manipur into an unprecedented crisis.

From 2000 to 2016, Sharmila went on a hunger strike demanding the abolition of the AFSPA. She now lives in Bengaluru with her family.

Extension of AFSPA

The announcement on the extension of AFSPA came on Wednesday after the government said that two Meitei students – Hijam Linthoingambi (17) and Phijam Hemjit (20) – who had gone missing in July had been murdered. They were suspected to have been killed by Kuki militants, according to the Imphal Police.

The order will come into effect on October 1. When the six-month period is over, the order can be periodically extended by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs after assessing the situation.

Since the conflict broke out between the Meiteis and the Kukis in Manipur on May 3, the state has witnessed over 200 deaths. Nearly 60,000 persons have been forced to flee their homes. The state has reported cases of rape and murder, and mobs have looted police armoury and set several homes on fire despite the heavy presence of central security forces.