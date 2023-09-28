An irate mob tried storming Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s personal residence in Imphal East’s Heingang area on Thursday evening, the police told Scroll. The security forces managed to disperse the mob before they could enter the house’s compounds, said Pramesh Arambam, the additional police superintendent of the Imphal East district. “Situation is now under control,” said Arambam, who is part of the security detail deployed in the area.

Officials said that the mob had been camping outside Biren Singh’s home since the afternoon.

Singh contests from the Heingang Assembly constituency.

On Wednesday, effigies of the chief minister were burnt in Imphal as students from the city protested against the deaths of a 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old young man, suspected to have been killed by Kuki militants.

The reports of the alleged killings of the two teenagers have triggered a fresh round of violence in Mnaipur where conflict between the state’s Meitei and the Kuki communities broke out on May 3. The state has since witnessed over 200 deaths. Nearly 60,000 persons have been forced to flee their homes. The state has reported cases of rape and murder, and mobs have looted police armoury and set several homes on fire despite the heavy presence of central security forces.