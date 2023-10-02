Heavy rainfall and lightning have killed at least eight persons and injured 11 in different parts of Jharkhand in the last 24 hours, PTI reported.

Incessant rainfall in parts of the state since Saturday has damaged homes and roads, disrupting traffic movement.

On Sunday, a woman and her three children, aged between one and seven, died due to lightning strike in Jamtara district’s Narayanpur. The incident also injured two others, ANI reported.

In another incident on Sunday, a 28-year-old man identified as Dev Prasad fell into an overflowing drain in Ranchi’s Lalpur area. His body was recovered around 2.5 km away on Monday morning.

In Bokaro district, a child died after a wall made of a mud house collapsed due to heavy rainfall. Two girls, aged nine and 12, drowned in a pond in Palamu district’s Mayapur village, PTI reported.

A diversion on national highway 39 in Ranchi’s Ratu area was washed away due to heavy rainfall on Sunday night, disrupting the traffic movement on the Ranchi-Daltonganj route. Several rivers also reached the danger mark.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall will continue over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, north Odisha, north Chhattisgarh for the next three days, the Meteorological Department said on Monday.