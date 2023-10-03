Several associations of journalists and news organisations expressed deep concern on Tuesday about the Delhi Police’s raids on journalists associated with news website Newsclick.

The police action on Tuesday morning was in connection with an investigation into the funding of Newsclick. The case registered in August was filed under provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups) and 120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

Among those reportedly raided were Newsclick’s editor, Prabir Purkayastha, journalists Abhisar Sharma, Aunindyo Chakravarty and Bhasha Singh, and satirist Sanjay Rajaura. In Mumbai, similar action was being taken against activist Teesta Setalvad, who is the director of think tank Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research. The think tank has written articles for Newsclick.

The Press Club of India said it was “deeply concerned” about the raids. It asserted that it stood in solidarity with the journalists and urged the government to “come out with details” about the case.

The Digipub News India Foundation, an 11-member digital-only news association, and The Mumbai Press Club also expressed deep concern. “They have been detained, their phones and laptops seized,” Digipub said in a social media post. “This is another instance of the government’s pattern of arbitrary & intimidatory behaviour. We are keeping an eye on developments.”

The Mumbai Press Club said that it “urges for an unbiased investigation and calls upon the Delhi Police to desist from what is perceived as a targeted harassment campaign against these journalists.”

The Foundation for Media Professionals said that the raids were of “grave concern”. “We ask for greater disclosure by authorities on the raids today,” the foundation said on social media. “The seizure of phones and laptops of journalists without legal safeguards jeopardises freedom of press.”

Pointing to a plea filed before the Supreme Court in 2022, the foundation added, “We have already petitioned the Supreme Court of India for guidelines on the search and seizure of journalists’ devices.”

The Press Club of India and the Foundation for Media Professionals said they will release a detailed statement.

On August 5, The New York Times published a report claiming that Newsclick had received funds from a network centred around American millionaire Neville Roy Singham to spread “Chinese propaganda” around the world.

The report claimed that Singham worked closely with the “Chinese government media machine” and promoted its point of view in various countries.

At the time, Purkayastha, however, told Scroll that the allegations about the organisation functioning as a mouthpiece of the Communist Party of China were false.