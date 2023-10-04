Twenty-three Indian Army personnel went missing on Wednesday after a flash flood in the Teesta river in northern Sikkim’s Lachen valley, PTI reported.

The flash flood, which began around 1.30 am, was triggered by a cloud burst over the Lhonak Lake, PTI reported citing officials. However, East Mojo reported that the flooding was caused by a glacial lake outburst.

The release of water from the Chungthang dam led to a sudden increase in water levels up to 15 to 20 feet high downstream, PTI cited defence officials as saying.

#WATCH | Sikkim: A flood-like situation arose in Singtam after a cloud burst.



This led to camps and vehicles getting submerged. Defence officials said establishments along the valley had also been affected. A steel bridge at Singtam, known as the Indreni bridge, in Gangtok district has been completely washed away. The bridge is a very important connection over the Teesta river.

The Border Roads Organisation has launched rescue operations and 80 locals have been evacuated so far, defence officials said.