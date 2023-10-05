The home of human rights activist Babloo Loitongbam’s in Manipur’s Imphal was on Thursday attacked by unidentified people, a senior police official told Scroll.

“He is claiming here that no church is standing in Imphal valley, all burned,” the official said. “This claim made the public angry.”

Loitongbam had made the statement in an interview he gave to NewsClick in May. He had also spoken about the state of violence in Manipur, especially on the role of radical organisations.

Activist Babloo Loitongbam's house has come under attack in Imphal. Babloo has been critical of Meitei radical organisations Meitei Leepun and Aarambai Tenggol. Since the beginning of the ethnic conflict, he has been calling for the resignation of N Biren Singh. @scroll_in pic.twitter.com/gl7wyWcVmz — Rokibuz Zaman (@ROKIBUZZAMAN2) October 5, 2023

The internationally acclaimed activist has been critical of the Meitei Leepun and the Aarambai Tenggol, radical Meitei organisations accused of fanning violence against Kukis.

Since the ethnic conflict broke out on May 3, Loitongbam has been demanding that Chief Minister N Biren Singh, a Metei, resign from his post.

In the interview, the activist alleged that the Meitei Leepun and the Aarambai Tenggol have “injected” militancy into the minds of people.

“They have articulation like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh,” Loitongbam said. “Not a single church stands in the valley now. All churches are being destroyed.”

Babloo Loitongbam, who has worked as a civil and human rights activist in Manipur for three decades, talks about the right wing radicalization of the indigenous Manipuri non tribals.



No surprises on who is trolling him the most at this point. pic.twitter.com/phFppc2QYD — Makepeace Sitlhou (@makesyoucakes) May 11, 2023

The activist’s home was attacked on the same day when the Meitei Leepun said it will boycott Loitongbam and former Additional Superintendent of Police Thounaojam Brinda till the ethnic strife ends over making public statements, reported the Ukhrul Times.

Brinda had said the Meitei Leepun and the Aarambai Tenggol were responsible for an arson incident, reported India Today. On Wednesday, the two groups stormed her home and demanded a clarification. She then said she was misinformed by a social media video.

On Thursday, the Meitei Leepun also warned that it will not take responsibility for any unwanted incidents if Brinda and Loitongbam violate the boycott.