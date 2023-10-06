NewsClick on Friday moved the Delhi High Court challenging a city court’s order granting seven-day police remand for the news website’s editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and human resources head Amit Chakraborty, ANI reported.

The news website also demanded that the case filed against it under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act be quashed.

The court agreed to hear the case on Friday.

Purkayastha and Chakraborty were sent to seven days of police custody on Wednesday. This was a day after they were arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police following allegations that the digital news organisation received money to spread Chinese propaganda.

On Thursday, a Delhi court directed the police to provide Purkayastha and Chakraborty a copy of the first information report. The police had opposed a petition by Purkayastha and Chakraborty seeking a copy.

Before arresting Purkayastha and Chakraborty on Tuesday, the Delhi Police raided several journalists associated with NewsClick and later sealed the organisation’s office in connection with the case.

In a statement on Wednesday, NewsClick said the organisation has not been “informed about the exact particulars of the offences with which we have been charged”.

NewsClick also said that the government had not been able to substantiate any charges against it since 2021.

The organisation has been on the central agencies’ radar for a while now. In February 2021, the Enforcement Directorate had raided NewsClick in a case of alleged unlawful foreign funding.

On August 5, The New York Times published a report claiming that NewsClick had received funds from a network centred around American millionaire Neville Roy Singham to push pro-China propaganda around the world.

In its statement on Wednesday, NewsClick asserted that it does not take directions from Singham regarding the content published on its website

Urmilesh and Abhisar Sharma questioned again

On Thursday, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell questioned Urmilesh and Abhisar Sharma, journalists associated with NewsClick, for the second time this week in the foreign funding case, PTI reported. Urmilesh and Sharma’s homes were also raided by the police on Tuesday.

Sharma said in a video on Wednesday that the police repeatedly questioned him about his work on the 2020 Delhi riots and the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh in 2019 and 2020, among other events.

