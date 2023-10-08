Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday warned that his country will “take mighty vengeance” after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an unprecedented and multi-pronged attack across central and southern Israel, killing at least 250 people and wounding 1,000 more, Reuters reported.

The assault began early Saturday when Hamas launched a barrage of rockets towards Israeli cities and sent militants into Israel by using paragliders and boats. Hamas, which runs Gaza, claimed its fighters took several Israelis captive, including senior military officers.

Israel retaliated with a wave of air strikes on Gaza and at least 232 Palestinians have been killed in the offensive.

As night fell, gun battles were raging in dozens of areas inside Israeli territory and Hamas said it fired a fresh volley of roughly 150 rockets at the city of Tel Aviv.

In a televised address, the prime minister told Israelis they are going into a “long and difficult” military operation in Gaza.

Netanyahu vowed “mighty vengeance” on Palestinian militants for what he called a “wicked day”.

“Hamas launched a cruel and wicked war,” he said. “We will win this war but the price is too heavy to bear. Hamas wants to murder us all. This is an enemy that murders mothers and children in their homes, in their beds. An enemy that abducts elderly, children, teenage girls.”

He asked civilians in Gaza to evacuate their homes after what was by far the deadliest day of violence in Israel since the Yom Kippur war 50 years ago. “Leave now because we will operate forcefully everywhere,” Netanyahu declared.

All of the places which Hamas is deployed, hiding and operating in, that wicked city, we will turn them into rubble.



The Israeli government said it would cut off electricity, fuel and goods supplies to Gaza.

But Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh praised his group’s fight as “heroic” and “historic”.

He asked, “How many times have we warned you that the Palestinian people have been living in refugee camps for 75 years, and you refuse to recognise the rights of our people?”

Haniyeh said the group had decided to say “enough is enough”.

On Sunday, the Israel Defence Forces said that it had struck targets along its northern border with Lebanon in response to an alleged attack by militant group Hezbollah from Lebanon.