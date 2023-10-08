The Central Bureau of Investigation on Sunday conducted searches at the residences of Trinamool Congress leaders Firhad Hakim and Madan Mitra in connection with its investigation into alleged irregularities in recruitments made by civic bodies in West Bengal, PTI reported.

Hakim is the minister of Urban Development and Municipal Affairs as well as the mayor of Kolkata. Mitra is a former minister and currently the MLA from Kamarhati in North 24 Parganas district.

The searches began at both their homes simultaneously at around 9 am, according to The Telegraph.

#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal: CBI searches underway at state minister Firhad Hakim's premises in connection with alleged irregularities in civic body recruitment in West Bengal. pic.twitter.com/ZGXxBqzTX7 — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2023

Central investigating agencies have alleged that about 1,500 people were recruited by different civic bodies in the state illegally between 2014 and 2018 against monetary considerations.

In August, the Calcutta High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct an inquiry into the matter, The Indian Express reported.

On Sunday, a large number of Hakim’s supporters gathered outside his house and staged a protest. Hakim is a key leader of the Trinamool Congress.

On Thursday, the Enforcement Directorate had raided at least 13 locations linked to Trinamool Congress leader Rathin Ghosh in connection with this case. Ghosh is the state’s food and supplies minister.

The state’s ruling party alleged that its leaders were being targeted and the action was a “clear example of vendetta politics”.

West Bengal minister Shashi Panja accused the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate of being puppets of the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government at the Centre.

“This is a game to malign...But we will continue to fight on the real issues... They will reach everyone who is against the BJP... Wherever there is no BJP government, these two toys are sent,” she added.