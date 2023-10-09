At least 700 people have been killed in Israel since Saturday when Palestinian militant group Hamas launched an attack in the central and southern parts of the country, the Associated Press reported. In the retaliatory strikes by Israel on Gaza, over 400 people have died.

Hamas, which runs Gaza, launched a multi-pronged attack early Saturday by firing a barrage of rockets towards Israeli cities and sending in militants via paragliders and boats.

Israel retaliated with a wave of air strikes on housing blocks, tunnels, a mosque and homes of Hamas officials in Gaza as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned of “mighty vengeance”.

“As an occupying power, Israel has no right or justification to target the defenceless civilian population in Gaza or elsewhere in Palestine,” said the Palestinian foreign ministry, reported Reuters. The ministry also denounced the “barbarous campaign of death and destruction”.

On Sunday, the Israeli government formally declared war and gave the green light for “significant military steps”.

Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that their aim will be the destruction of “military and governing capabilities” of Hamas to an extent that prevents the group from threatening Israelis “for many years”.

While the steps Israel will take have not been defined, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said: “The price the Gaza Strip will pay will be a very heavy one that will change reality for generations.”

The United Nations said on Sunday that over 17,500 Palestinian families, comprising nearly 1,23,538 people, have been internally displaced in Gaza due to fear for their safety and destruction of their homes.

“Out of the internally displaced persons, UNRWA [United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine refugees] estimates 73,538 people are sheltering in 64 schools, some of which are designated emergency shelters,” the agency said in a statement.

It also said that Israeli authorities stopped supplying electricity to the Gaza Strip on Saturday. The Gaza Power Plant is currently the only source of power and could run out of fuel within days.

Foreign nationals killed

The United States has confirmed that several of its citizens have been killed and abducted in Israel. However, an exact number is yet to be ascertained.

A British national named Nathanel Young was among the Israeli soldiers killed in the attacks. The Israeli embassy in London stated that another man identified as Jake Marlowe had been missing. According to The Times of Israel, British photographer Danny Darlington and his German girlfriend Carolin Bohl have also not been located yet.

Further, 10 citizens from Nepal were among the casualties in Israel while four were being treated. They were students at the Sedot Negev Agriculture Training Center.

The Foreign Ministry of Thailand has stated that at least two of its citizens have been killed while eight were injured. At least eight Thai citizens were also taken hostage.