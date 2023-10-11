The Election Commission on Wednesday revised the date for the Rajasthan Assembly election from November 23 to November 25, citing a wedding rush expected on the date that was previously announced.

The poll panel said it got representations from several political parties and social organisations seeking a change in the voting date. It said that the demands were made “considering large-scale wedding/social engagement on that day, which may cause inconvenience to large number of people, various logistic issues and may lead to reduced voters participation during poll”.

The date for the counting of votes, December 3, remains unchanged. The results of other poll-bound states – Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram – will also be announced on the same day.

As per the new schedule for Rajasthan, November 6 will be the last day to file nominations while November 9 will be the last day to withdraw candidature.

Polling date for #RajasthanElection2023 shifted to 25th November from 23rd November due to "largescale wedding/social engagement" on that day pic.twitter.com/ERWaMLM8ke — Spokesperson ECI (@SpokespersonECI) October 11, 2023

While Mizoram will go to polls on November 7, Madhya Pradesh will vote on November 17. The elections in Chhattisgarh will happen in two phases on November 7 and 17, whereas Telangana will vote on November 30.

A total of 8.2 crore male and 7.8 crore female voters, which is a sixth of the total voters in the country, will cast their votes in the elections in these five states, the Election Commission said.