The Mumbai Police on Tuesday arrested three men and apprehended three minors for allegedly killing an interfaith couple, PTI reported.

Gulnaz Khan and her husband Karan Ramesh Chandra were allegedly murdered on October 14 by her father Gora Raeesuddin Khan and brother Salman Khan. Gulnaz Khan’s family had been unhappy with her interfaith marriage, The Indian Express reported quoting the police.

The murders came to light during the investigation related to the unidentified body of a man found in a well on October 14. The body was later identified as that of Chandra, a resident of Uttar Pradesh. “When we started looking for his wife, Gulnaz, she was also missing,” Inspector Pramod Kokate told The Indian Express.

“We began questioning Gulnaz’s father Gora Raisuddin Khan and brother Salman Khan and found that they murdered the couple,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Hemraj Rajput told the newspaper.

During the interrogation, the two men said that they strangled Gulnaz Khan after she started asking about her husband as they got worried that she would complain about them. Her body was recovered from a jungle in Navi Mumbai after the two men took the police to the spot, India Today reported.

The police arrested the two men and Salman’s friend Mohammad Kaif, and detained three minors who were allegedly involved in the murder.

Gulnaz Khan and Chandra got married in October 2022 despite her family reportedly opposing the relationship.

“As time passed, relatives came to know it, following which the girl’s father and brother said they felt embarrassed,” Rajput told the newspaper. “They decided to kill Chandra and accordingly called them to Mumbai [from Uttar Pradesh] pretending to be interested in resolving the dispute between them.”

The accused have been remanded to police custody till October 27.