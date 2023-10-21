Cricket World Cup: Policeman stops fan from shouting ‘Pakistan zindabad’, draws criticism online
In the 45-second video, a man in a Pakistan cricket team jersey can be seen arguing with a police official about why he cannot cheer for his team.
A video of a police official stopping a Pakistani fan from shouting “Pakistan zindabad” during a Cricket World Cup in Bengaluru has drawn criticism online.
The video of the incident, which took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during a match between Pakistan and Australia, has been widely shared on social media.
In the 45-second video, a man in a Pakistan cricket team jersey can be seen arguing with a police official about why he cannot cheer for his team.
The fam asks why shouting “Bharat mata ki jai’ is acceptable but not “Pakistan Zindabad”.
To this, the police official says: “Bharat mata ki jai [is] good, but Pakistan zindabad [is] not good.”
The fan says that Pakistan is playing and asks what else he is supposed to chant. He then takes out his mobile phone and asks the police official to tell him on video that he’s not allowed to say “Pakistan zindabad”.
The officer moves away after the fan’s demand.
Australia won the match by 62 runs.
Here are some reactions to the incident.