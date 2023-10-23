At least 16 persons died and several others were injured on Monday after a passenger train collided with a freight train in Bangladesh’s Kishoreganj city, reported The Daily Star.

The accident occurred after a freight train heading towards Chattogram collided with the Egarosindur Godhuli Express that was heading towards Dhaka, Bhairab Railway Police Station official Sirajul Islam told the newspaper.

The freight train crashed into the passenger train from behind and damaged two of its coaches, Superintendent of Dhaka Railway Police Anowar Hossain said, according to PTI.

The collision took place at 3.30 pm local time, or 3 pm as per Indian Standard Time.

The medical officer of the Bhairab Upazila Health Complex said that so far, 16 bodies have been brought to the hospital. The toll may increase as rescue operations continue.