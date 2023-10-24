Three persons, including a five-year-old boy, were killed while over ten persons were injured in a stampede at a Durga Puja pandal in Bihar’s Gopalganj city on Monday, reported ANI.

The accident occurred in the Raja Dal locality. As per Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Swarna Prabhat, a stampede broke out near the gate of the pandal at around 8.30 pm.

“A child fell to the ground and was trampled upon as the revellers ran helter-skelter,” said the official. “Two women rushed to the child’s rescue but also ended up being trampled upon by the crowds. The women gasped for air and succumbed while being rushed to a hospital.”

#WATCH | Bihar: Gopalganj District Magistrate Nawal Kishor Choudhary says, "There are several pandals in the state as it is Durga Navami today. A child fell due to the crowd at the pandal and two women trying to save him also fell and could not get up...They died while they were… pic.twitter.com/jC8NGV8KwR — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2023

District Magistrate Nawal Kishor Choudhary and police teams arrived at the spot to take control of the situation and the injured persons were taken to the Sadar Hospital.

The area around the pandal was sealed to keep the situation under control, PTI quoted the superintendent of police as saying.