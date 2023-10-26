A look at the top developments from the Israel-Hamas war:

1. The Israeli military said on Thursday that it conducted an overnight ground raid into northern Gaza and struck several “fighters, militant infrastructure and anti-tank missile launching positions”, the Associated Press reported. As per the Israeli military, the exercise was undertaken to “prepare the battlefield”. This comes amid reports that Israel may launch a full-scale ground offensive into Gaza to destroy Hamas’ military infrastructure. The Israeli ground forces conducted raids into Gaza on Monday as well.

Over 7,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, when Hamas launched a multi-pronged attack on Israel. In response, Israel has declared a siege on Gaza and has been conducting airstrikes on the narrow strip of land. While over 100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank, the toll on the Israeli side stands at 1,400.

2. After overnight Israeli air strikes in Gaza, deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Arouri said that “despite the enemy’s crimes...the resistance is well”. In a statement addressed to Palestinians in Gaza, Al-Arouri said that Hamas and other militant groups will “turn your tragedies into joy” in the event of a ground invasion. He also said in a phone interview that Hamas’ leaders are in constant communication with Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah, The Times of Israel reported.

Further, Al-Arouri said that “the battles have not begun yet”. “If the enemy enters by land, it will be an unprecedented defeat [for Israel],” he said.

3. United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday condemned the retaliatory attacks by Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank. Biden said that the attacks by “extremist settlers” amounted to “pouring gasoline” on the already burning fires. “It has to stop,” said Biden. “They have to be held accountable. It has to stop now.”

He highlighted the need for a two-state solution after the war ends. “Israelis and Palestinians equally deserve to live side by side in safety, dignity and peace,” he said.

The United States president also reportedly spoke about this on a call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, telling him that it will be important to focus “on what comes after this crisis”.

4. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Pope Francis on Thursday that the Israeli war on Gaza has “reached the level of a massacre”. During the telephone conversation, Erdoğan called the international community’s silence on the crisis “disgraceful for humanity”.

“President Erdoğan also said that lasting peace in the region, which houses the holy sites of the three Abrahamic religions, will only be possible through the establishment of an independent, sovereign and geographically integrated State of Palestine within the 1967 borders, with East al-Quds as its capital,” a statement by Turkey’s presidential communications directorate read.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke by phone with Pope Francis, Spiritual Leader of Catholic Christians and Head of the State of Vatican City.



The call addressed the conflict between Israel and Palestine and the increasingly-graver human rights violations in the region.



— Republic of Türkiye Directorate of Communications (@Communications) October 26, 2023

6. Four family members of Al Jazeera Arabic’s bureau chief in Gaza Wael Al-Dahdouh were killed in an Israeli air strike on Wednesday evening. Al-Dahdouh lost his wife, son, daughter and grandson after the Israeli military attacked the Nuseirat refugee camp in southern Gaza. Several other members of his family were reportedly buried under the rubble of the building, Al-Jazeera reported. The news channel said that Al-Dahdouh’s family had been staying at the camp after being displaced by the initial bombardment in their neighbourhood. They had moved there after Israel’s military earlier this month ordered civilians in northern Gaza – a region with a population of about 1.1 million – to leave towards the south within 24 hours.

