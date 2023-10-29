At least ten persons were injured in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Sunday after two trains collided with each other, PTI reported.

One of the trains was travelling from Vishakhapatnam to Rayagada while the other was going from Vishakhapatnam to Palasa. One of the trains collided with the rear end of the other one, according to ANI.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy told officials to send as many ambulances as possible to Vizianagaram from the nearby districts of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli. He directed authorities to ensure that those injured received prompt medical care.

The office of the divisional railway manager said that accident relief trains have arrived at the site and rescue operations are underway.

More details are awaited.