The Tamil Nadu Police has arrested six people for allegedly assaulting, stripping, robbing and urinating on two Scheduled Caste men in the Tirunelveli district, The Indian Express reported on Thursday.

The men, aged 21 and 19, had gone to the Thamirabarani river to take a bath on Monday. While returning, some intoxicated men threatened them with knives. They asked the complainants for money.

The gang assaulted the complainants when they told them that they did not have any money with them. The complainants then called a relative and asked them to transfer Rs 5,000 digitally to the gang.

The gang then questioned the complainants about their native place and caste. When they were told that the complainants belonged to the Scheduled Caste community, the gang reportedly assaulted them, made them strip and urinated on them.

The complainants alleged that the gang also took their phones and continued to torture them till 1 am, The New Indian Express reported.

The complainants then escaped and told their ordeal to their family members.

They were admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Hospital with serious injuries.

Based on their complaint, the Thachanallur police arrested Ponmani, 25, Nallamuthu, 21, Aayiram, 19, Ramar, 22, Siva, 22 and Lakshmanan, 20. They were booked under sections of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. All of them reportedly belong to a Most Backward Classes community.

