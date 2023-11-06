A Border Security Force constable and two polling team members were injured in an Improvised Explosive Device blast in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district on Monday, reported PTI.

The blast comes a day before the first phase of polling in the state. Elections to the 90-member Chhattisgarh Assembly will be held on November 7 and November 17. Votes will be counted on December 3.

A police official said that the blast on Monday occurred at around 4 pm near Rengagondi village when four polling parties escorted by security personnel were heading to set up voting stations.

The explosive device was triggered when one of the team members stepped on it, reported The Indian Express. The injured Border Security Force constable has been identified as Chandraprakash Sewal.

“The injured have been taken to Chotebetiya for treatment,” said an official. “They are in stable condition. The team and security personnel have safely reached the Rengagondi polling booth.”

The Rengagondi polling booth falls under the Antagarh assembly constituency, which is among the 20 constituencies scheduled to go to polls in the first phase.