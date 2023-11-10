The Supreme Court on Friday expressed concern about Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi sitting on several bills passed by the state Assembly, noting that 12 such draft laws are pending before him, reported Live Law.

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud was hearing a plea by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam government, accusing the governor of obstructing the Legislative Assembly from carrying out its duties. Bills passed by legislatures become law only after the governor approves them.

The chief justice highlighted that Article 200 of the Constitution mandates the governor to return the bills “as soon as possible”.

The Article gives governors the power to either grant their approval to a bill, reject it or in some cases, reserve it for the president’s consideration.

While rejecting the bill, the governor may suggest amendments. However, the legislature is not obligated to accept these suggestions and can pass the bill again in its original form for the governor’s approval. On this occasion, the governor must either give assent or reserve it for the president’s consideration.

CJI: 3. 54 files for premature release of prisoners submitted to Governor between 14 Aug 2023 and 28 June 2023;



Apart from the 12 bills passed by the Legislative Assembly, Ravi needs to grant sanction for prosecution in several cases, decide on 54 files seeking premature release of prisoners and approve proposals for appointing members to the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. The panel is functioning with four members against the strength of 14.

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and asked the attorney general or the solicitor general to appear during the next hearing on November 20.

The governments in Kerala and Punjab have also moved the Supreme Court against the governors for delay in approving bills.

“This is a disease spreading from Kashmir to Kanyakumari,” Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said at Friday’s hearing.

On the Punjab government’s petition, the Supreme Court had said on Monday that governors should not be oblivious to the fact that they are not elected authorities.

