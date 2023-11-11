A song on millets featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Friday nominated for the music industry’s prestigious Grammy Awards.

The song, titled Abundance of Millets, was performed by Indian-American Grammy-winning singer Falguni Shah and her husband, singer Gaurav Shah. It was released in June and highlights the health benefits of the cereal.

Play

The Recording Academy, the United States-based organisation behind the Grammy Awards, on Friday said the song has been nominated in the best global music performance category. This year’s Grammy Awards will take place in Los Angeles on February 4.

Falguni Shah had told PTI that the idea to write a song about millets came when she met Modi last year after winning the Grammy. While discussing the power of music to bring changes and uplift humanity, the prime minister suggested that she should write a song with a message to end hunger, Shah added.

After the United Nations declared 2023 the International Year of Millets, India has actively tried to promote the cereal as a healthy alternative to wheat or rice.

The Indian government in September served different kinds of millet to world leaders at dinner hosted by President Droupadi Murmu during the G20 summit. The cereal was even part of the menu of the White House state dinner for Modi.