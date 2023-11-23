A 16-year-old boy was caught on CCTV camera stabbing a man to death in Northeast Delhi on Tuesday, The Indian Express reported.

The Delhi Police has shared the footage in which the minor is seen stabbing and kicking the victim several times. He is then seen dancing in a celebratory manner, before dragging the body by the hair through a narrow residential bylane in Janta Mazdoor Colony’s Welcome locality.

The incident occurred around 10.20 pm on Tuesday, the Hindustan Times reported.

Residents in the area took the body to the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The minor is reportedly a resident of Jafrabad, where he lives with his mother who works as domestic help. He has been apprehended by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey told The Indian Express that the teenager was drunk and robbed the man of Rs 350 before killing him for “not cooperating”.

“A police control room call was received at around 11.15 pm that a youth, aged around 18 years, was stabbed to death by a minor in a bid to rob him,” Tirkey told India Today.

Tirkey told News18 that the accused and the deceased did not know each other. “The victim declined to hand over the Rs 350 he had with him, prompting the suspect to attempt a robbery,” Tirkey added.

Ranjana Prasad, a member of the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights, told News18 that the commission intends to intervene and counsel the minor.