A four-day ceasefire in Israel’s war on Gaza is set to begin on Friday morning after a day’s delay, AFP reported quoting Qatar’s foreign ministry.

“The pause will begin at 7 am [10.30 am, Indian Standard Time] on Friday and the first batch of civilian hostages will be handed over at approximately 4 pm [7.30 pm, Indian Standard Time] on the same day,” said ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari on Thursday.

Palestinian militant group Hamas is believed to be holding over 200 hostages, taken when it led an incursion into southern Israel on October 7, killing 1,200 people and triggering the war. Since then, over 13,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in relentless air and ground strikes by Israeli forces, according to the health ministry in Gaza.

On Wednesday, the Israeli government approved a temporary ceasefire to facilitate the release of 50 hostages captured by Hamas. The deal also included the release of 150 Palestinian women and children imprisoned by Israel. Qatar, where Hamas has a political office, has been mediating negotiations.

Ansari said that to begin with, Hamas will release 13 people, all women and children from the same families. “Obviously every day will include a number of civilians as agreed to a total of 50 within the four days,” the spokesperson added.

He did not specify how many Palestinian prisoners would be freed. Israel’s Justice Ministry has published a list of 300 prisoners – mainly teenagers detained over the past year for rock-throwing and other minor offences – eligible to be released, reported the Associated Press. However, officials were quoted as saying that three prisoners would be freed for every hostage.

During the truce period, 200 trucks carrying aid will enter Gaza each day, said Hamas. Qatar said the aid will include fuel, but has not specified quantities.

This comes at a time when Israel’s blockade on Gaza has resulted in a massive humanitarian crisis as residents have been cut off from vital resources. Residents of Gaza have also been dealing with shortages of food, water and healthcare. The lack of fuel has caused a blackout, leaving homes and hospitals reliant on generators.

Ceasefire not an end to war

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that Tel Aviv would continue its war on Gaza after the ceasefire expires. “We will continue it until we achieve all our goals,” Netanyahu said.

He said that he had told this to United States President Joe Biden in a call.

The prime minister’s office on Wednesday said that Israel “will continue the war in order to return home all of the hostages, complete the elimination of Hamas and ensure that there will be no new threat to the state of Israel from Gaza”.

Israel’s chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari has said that troops would remain in place during the pause on fighting.

He also stated that the military has surrounded the Jabaliya refugee camp, a dense urban district adjacent to Gaza city, and called on residents inside to evacuate.