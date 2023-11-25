Polling began at 7 am on Saturday for the 199 Assembly seats in Rajasthan, where the Congress is hoping to change the trend of the incumbent government being voted out during the past three decades.

The elections are being contested by 1,862 candidates and there are 5.25 crore voters. More than 1.70 lakh security personnel have been deployed across the state. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

The election in Sriganganagar’s Karanpur seat has been postponed because of the death of Congress candidate and incumbent MLA Gurmeet Singh Kooner.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has given tickets to 59 MLAs, including Girraj Singh Malinga. The three-time MLA, who left the Congress after being denied a ticket, faces charges of assaulting a Dalit engineer.

The Congress has fielded 97 MLAs including seven Independents and expelled BJP leader Shobharani Kushwah.

The Aam Aadmi Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Bharatiya Tribal Party, Bharat Adivasi Party and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen are also contesting the polls.

The Congress is hoping to cash in on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s social welfare push while the BJP banks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s popularity to get a majority. The prime minister address a large number of rallies at politically significant regions and criticised the Congress for corruption, increasing crimes against women and question paper leaks.

On the last day of the campaigning on Thursday, Modi declared that the Congress is victimising Sachin Pilot, who is the son of late Congress leader Rajesh Pilot.

In July 2020, Pilot along with 19 party MLAs of Rajasthan had rebelled against the Congress leadership. Pilot demanded that he be made the chief minister. Following this, he was removed from the posts of deputy chief minister and state Congress president.

At Thursday’s rally, Modi claimed that the Congress had insulted the Gujjar community in the past and “they are doing it even now”.

The Congress accused the prime minister of trying to provoke Gujjars who had shifted their support from the BJP in the 2018 Assembly elections.

In 2018, the Congress won 99 seats out of 200 and went on to form the government with the Bahujan Samaj Party and the support of Independent MLAs. The BJP managed to get 73 seats.

