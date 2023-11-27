The Uttar Pradesh government’s directive to private coaching institutes not to conduct late-evening classes for female students as “wrong at many levels” and discriminatory, several social media users have said.

The directive was announced as part of the Safe City project that the state government launched last week. The government said that the objective of the project is to ensure the safety of women, children and senior citizens, The Times of India reported.

However, several people on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, said that the order prohibiting coaching institutes from conducting late-evening classes for girls and women would “kill so many dreams”.

Some of them contrasted the directive with the Bharatiya Janata Party’s poll promises of making streets in Uttar Pradesh safe for women.

Making girls sit at home in the evenings as part of Safe City is irony looking itself! So wrong at many levels. This will kill so many dreams! #UPhttps://t.co/QC6ONODFlS — R P G (@Unschackle) November 26, 2023

BJP during election: Girls wearing jewellery can ride their ‘scooties’ at ‘midnight’ in UP due to BJP’s govt.



BJP after election: UP govt prohibited late ‘evening’ coaching classes for girls due to safety.#Noida — Charu Yadav (@YadavCharu28) November 26, 2023

Journalist Gargi Rawat remarked that the state government, instead of ensuring safety, was preventing women from attending coaching. “That’s not how a smart city or safer city should work,” she remarked.

In a similar vein, Sailee Rane, a former Indian Institute of Technology-Roorkee student, recalled her experience of late-night curfews for women ostensibly to ensure safety.

“This has to stop,” she said. “Girls can’t be bearing the cost of an incompetent administration that can’t ensure their safety.”

That’s not how a smart city or safer city should work. https://t.co/qpb4mQISIA — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) November 26, 2023

Rant over. (5/5) — Sailee Rane (@sailee_rane) November 26, 2023

Author Gourav Mohanty questioned why such restrictions have not been imposed on male students.

“Boys can study till midnight or more – no issues,” he remarked. “But you see, girls are at-risk species and the best way for them to be safe is to stay indoors [similar to endangered animals in zoos].”

Curiously the "Safe City Project" in UP has come up with the revolutionary idea of keeping girls "safe" by forbidding coaching classes for girls after 8 PM. Boys can study till midnight or more — No issues. But you see, girls are at-risk species and the best way for them to be… pic.twitter.com/0mPMtHOHdh — Gourav Mohanty | ⚔️SONS OF DARKNESS⚔️ (@MohantyGourav7) November 26, 2023

However, some social media users said that the claim that women were being prevented from attending coaching classes was misleading and that the directive only pertains to late-evening classes.

Notification is being twisted by media.. government has asked coaching classes to stop late night class to facilitate girls to reach back home at a decent time ! — JH (@jagdish_2204) November 26, 2023