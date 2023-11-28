A group of rat-hole mining experts began manual drilling on Monday evening to rescue the workers trapped inside the collapsed Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand, The Indian Express reported.

Rat-hole mining is a primitive coal extraction method involving digging small tunnels through soil and other debris. Miners will go through an 800-millimetre pipe, drill manually and remove the debris using shovels, reported NDTV.

The under-construction tunnel on the Brahmakhal-Yamunotri national highway in the Uttarkashi district is part of the Char Dham Road Project to build all-weather roads in Uttarakhand. A section of it collapsed on November 12, trapping 41 workers.

The operation to rescue the workers entered its 17th day on Tuesday. At first, an auger machine was being used to drill through the rubble. The machine had drilled through nearly 46 metres of debris and about 10 metres to 15 metres were remaining. However, on November 24, the blades of the auger machine broke, halting the rescue work.

On Monday, a team familiar with the rat-hole mining method, accompanied by Army engineers and technical personnel, began manually drilling through the debris. They were able to push through pipes around 0.9 metres further through this method.

Parsadi Lodhi, a miner who arrived in Silkyara from Jhansi, said the team has worked with pipes as small as 600 millimetres. “There is around 12 metres of debris and if it is just soil, it will take around 24 hours, but if there are rocks [in the debris] it could take 32 hours or more,” he said.

#WATCH | Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) tunnel rescue | Visuals from the Silkyara tunnel where the operation to rescue 41 workers is ongoing.



First visuals of manual drilling ongoing inside the rescue tunnel. Auger machine is being used for pushing the pipe. So far about 2 meters of…

Mahmood Ahmed, Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, said that rescuers are simultaneously drilling vertically at a fast pace and have been able to prepare a 36-metre vertical tunnel so far, according to The Indian Express.

Authorities are seeking to vertically drill through 86 metres to create an escape passage for the workers. This is being considered as an alternative rescue method.