Suvendu Adhikari, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, was suspended on Tuesday from the Winter Session for allegedly creating ruckus in the House.

The action came after ruling Trinamool Congress MLA Tapas Roy moved a motion against Adhikari for allegedly jumping in the House of the Well and shouting slogans when a discussion on a resolution in connection with the Constitution Day, held on November 26, was underway.

The BJP MLAs held a demonstration in the Assembly lawns in front of the Ambedkar statue against the government, reported The Indian Express. It said that Adkhikari and other BJP MLAs walked out of the House despite warnings by Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay.

Later, the Trinamool Congress MLAs also held a demonstration against non-payment of funds by the Centre to the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act.

The Winter Session of the Assembly, which began on November 24, will continue until December 7.