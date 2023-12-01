A trio of Indian grey wolves sharing a playful moment, a crocodile launching an attack on a chital herd and a drone image of an urban agglomeration juxtaposed against a verdant mountain forest are among the winning entries of the Sanctuary Wildlife Photography Award 2023, which were announced on Friday evening.
The annual competition is organised by the Sanctuary Nature Foundation, which also brings out the Sanctuary Asia magazine, with the objective of promoting wildlife conservation through photography.
The awards were instituted in 2000 to recognise individuals working for the protection of wildlife and natural habitats in India.
Three winners were chosen by a panel of judges comprising Sanctuary Asia editor Bittu Sahgal, executive editor Lakshmy Raman, senior members of the magazine team Parvish Pandya and Saurabh Sawant, conservation photographer and Wildlife Conservation Trust president Anish Andheria, National Geographic conservation photographer Steve Winter and and wildlife photographer and field biologist Nayan Khanolkar.
Siddharth Ghosh was adjudged the wildlife photographer of the year, Chitral Jayatilake received the second prize and Jeswin Kingsly and Anjan Mukherjee jointly received the third prize.