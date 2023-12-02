The Centre plans to introduce seven bills during the Winter Session of Parliament that will run from December 4 to December 22, according to independent non-profit research group PRS Legislative Research.

The bills listed for introduction include the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2023, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization (Amendment) Bill, 2023, proposes to reserve one-third of the total number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory for women. The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2023, will similarly reserve seats for women in the Puducherry Legislative Assembly.

The National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2023, seeks to extend the validity of the law up to December 31, 2026.

The law, enacted in 2011, provides for relocating slum dwellers in the capital city, regularising unauthorised colonies and creating a policy for farmhouses constructed beyond permissible building limits.

During the Winter Session, the Provisional Collection of Taxes Bill, 2023, and the Central Goods and Services Tax (Second amendment) Bill, 2023 will also be introduced.

The remaining two bills that are expected to be introduced are the Central University (Amendment) Bill, 2023 – which seeks to establish a Central Tribal University in Telangana – and the Boilers Bill – which will replace the Boilers Act, 1923, which regulates steam boilers. These are industrial devices used to create steam by heating water.

Twelve of 37 pending bills up for debate



In addition, Parliament will also discuss 12 out of 37 pending bills for consideration and passing. These include, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, which will repeal the Indian Penal Code, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, to repeal the Criminal Procedure Code and the Bharatiya Sakshya Bill, 2023, to repeal the Evidence Act.

Legislators will also discuss the Press and Registration of Periodicals Bill, 2023. The bill seeks to replace the existing Press and Registration of Books Act, 1867. Some of the provisions of the bill had been described “draconian” by the Editors Guild of India in August when it was introduced in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session and was later passed by a voice vote.

Section 6(b) of the bill gives power to the Press Registrar as well as any other “specified authority” to enter the premises of a periodical to “inspect or take copies of the relevant records or documents or ask any questions necessary for obtaining any information required to be furnished”.

Parliament will also discuss the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, which gives the Centre control over the appointment, salary, and removal of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners.