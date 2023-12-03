Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader KT Rama Rao on Sunday conceded defeat as the Assembly election results showed the Congress leading in the majority of the seats.

Rao, the party’s working president, congratulated the Congress on “winning the mandate”.

“Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving [the Bharat Rashtra Samithi] two consecutive terms of government,” he said in a social media post. “Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back.”

As of 3.30 pm, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi was ahead in 40 seats while the rival Congress was leading in 63 seats, according to the results released by the Election Commission. The Telangana Assembly has a total of 119 seats and 60 seats are required for a majority.

KT Rama Rao, a Telangana minister and the son of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was leading against Congress candidate KK Mahender Reddy by nearly 29,700 votes as of 3.15 pm.

As Congress took a clear lead during the counting of the votes on Sunday, the party’s Telangana chief Anumula Revanth Reddy held a brief road show to the party office in the state capital of Hyderabad.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, previously known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, has ruled the state since it was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

In 2018, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi won 88 seats and the Congress-led alliance 21 seats. Several Congress MLAs subsequently defected to what was then called the Telangana Rashtra Samithi. This time, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi faced a stiff challenge from the Congress, which was a dominant political force in the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh.

The 2023 Assembly polls in Telangana were held on November 30. The state registered a turnout of 71.34%. The counting of votes began at 8 am on Sunday.

