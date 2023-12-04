Mizoram polls: Mizo National Front seeks to retain power as it fights corruption, nepotism charges
The elections to the 40-member Assembly took place on November 7 with the northeastern state recording a voter turnout of 77.73%.
After a day’s delay, Mizoram is now likely to witness a tough fight between incumbent Chief Minister Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front and the Zoram People’s Movement for forming the government in the state.
The polls for the 40-member Assembly took place on November 7 with the northeastern state recording a voter turnout of 77.73%. The vote counting began at 8 am on Monday.
As of 9.50 am, the Zoram People’s Movement was leading in 23 seats, followed by the Mizo National Front that was ahead in 10, showed Election Commission data. The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in two seats and the Congress in one seat.
There are 174 candidates are contesting the polls. The Mizo National Front, the Congress and the Zoram People’s Movement are contesting all 40 constituencies. The BJP is fighting for 23 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party for four and independents are fighting for 27 seats.
The Mizo National Front won 26 out of 40 Assembly seats in the 2018 polls when it allied with the BJP. The Congress had secured five seats while the BJP won a single seat.
This time, however, exit polls released on November 30 show a tough fight between the Mizo National Front and the Zoram People’s Movement, led by Lalduhoma, a former Congress leader and an India Police Service officer.
Some of the exit polls have also highlighted the possibility of a hung Assembly in the state.
Key constituencies to look out for:
Aizawl East-I: Zoramthanga is up against Congress’ Lalsanglura Ralte and Lalthansanga of the Zoram People’s Movement. In 2018, Zoramthanga secured 42.9% of votes from the seat.
Aizawl West-III: Congress state unit chief Lalsawta is contesting the seat against Zoram People’s Movement candidate VL Zaithanzama and Mizo National Front candidate K Sawmvela. In 2018, the Mizo National Front won the seat with 41.4% votes while Lalsawta remained restricted to only 26.9%.
Serchhip: Founder of Zoram People’s Movement, Lalduhoma, is fighting for the seat against Congress’ R Vanlaltluanga and Mizo National Front’s debutant candidate J Malsawmzual Vanchhawng.
Dampa: BJP state unit president Vanlalhmuaka will be contesting the seat against Mizo National Front’s Lalrintluanga Sailo, Congress’ Lalhmingthanga Sailo and Vanlalsailova from the Zoram People’s Movement.
Here are some factors that may shape the contest:
- In the run-up to the polls, the Mizo National Front was battling anti-incumbency and several allegations of corruption and nepotism apart from the government’s poor record in handling Covid-19, mishandling of state finances, increased debts and inability to disburse salaries and pensions to government employees on time.
- Mizoram First, a body of social workers led by a former Mizoram chief secretary, has also accused the chief minister of nepotism and corruption, alleging that “contracts were given to his nephew Zoramchhana” and another firm owned by a non-tribal trader through “restricted tenders”.
- However, Zoramthanga is banking on his credentials as a leader of his community to tide him over. In the run-up to the polls, Zoramthanga’s party refused to bend to the Centre’s directives to shut the door on Kuki-Chin refugees fleeing the violence in neighbouring Myanmar. They also decided against collecting biometric data of Myanmar refugees in the state – against the explicit directions of the Centre.
- The chief minister’s stature as a Zo leader was also helped by his government’s support for the Kuki-Zos in Manipur. Over 12,000 people from the besieged community in Manipur have found refuge in Mizoram, as the ethnic conflict continues.
- Mizos share a strong ethnic bond with Manipur’s Kuki and Myanmar’s Chin tribes, considered to be an integral part of a larger brotherhood of tribes spread across Myanmar, India and Bangladesh. Mizo National Front believed that the solidarity and support given to the displaced from Myanmar and Manipur would yield electoral dividends.
- However, critics have said that the Mizo National Front has not fulfilled many poll promises. So, relying on people’s “patriotic feelings” may not be enough.
- The newly formed Zoram People’s Movement, which has emerged as the most important Opposition force in the state, is looking to challenge Zoramthanga by promising voters a change from the current conditions. The party’s election slogan was: “Vote for change, try ZPM, give this new party a chance, you have tried all others.” As many as 37 of its 40 candidates are fresh faces with no prior electoral experience.
- The party’s call is powered by its focus on governance issues. Chief among them is corruption – which the leaders of the Zoram People’s Movement said is the reason behind the state’s faltering finances. Mizoram is one of the most financially stressed states in the country with extremely high debt levels. That has often led to delayed disbursal of salaries and retirement benefits to government officials in the last five years.
- The Zoram People’s Movement has also accused the Mizo National Front government of not doing enough to rein in the alleged smuggling of drugs from Myanmar through Mizoram. As a result, the party claimed, the problem of drug abuse in the state has been exacerbated.