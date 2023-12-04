After a day’s delay, Mizoram is now likely to witness a tough fight between incumbent Chief Minister Zoramthanga-led Mizo National Front and the Zoram People’s Movement for forming the government in the state.

The polls for the 40-member Assembly took place on November 7 with the northeastern state recording a voter turnout of 77.73%. The vote counting began at 8 am on Monday.

As of 9.50 am, the Zoram People’s Movement was leading in 23 seats, followed by the Mizo National Front that was ahead in 10, showed Election Commission data. The Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in two seats and the Congress in one seat.

There are 174 candidates are contesting the polls. The Mizo National Front, the Congress and the Zoram People’s Movement are contesting all 40 constituencies. The BJP is fighting for 23 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party for four and independents are fighting for 27 seats.

The Mizo National Front won 26 out of 40 Assembly seats in the 2018 polls when it allied with the BJP. The Congress had secured five seats while the BJP won a single seat.

This time, however, exit polls released on November 30 show a tough fight between the Mizo National Front and the Zoram People’s Movement, led by Lalduhoma, a former Congress leader and an India Police Service officer.

Some of the exit polls have also highlighted the possibility of a hung Assembly in the state.

Key constituencies to look out for:

Aizawl East-I: Zoramthanga is up against Congress’ Lalsanglura Ralte and Lalthansanga of the Zoram People’s Movement. In 2018, Zoramthanga secured 42.9% of votes from the seat.

Aizawl West-III: Congress state unit chief Lalsawta is contesting the seat against Zoram People’s Movement candidate VL Zaithanzama and Mizo National Front candidate K Sawmvela. In 2018, the Mizo National Front won the seat with 41.4% votes while Lalsawta remained restricted to only 26.9%.

Serchhip: Founder of Zoram People’s Movement, Lalduhoma, is fighting for the seat against Congress’ R Vanlaltluanga and Mizo National Front’s debutant candidate J Malsawmzual Vanchhawng.

Dampa: BJP state unit president Vanlalhmuaka will be contesting the seat against Mizo National Front’s Lalrintluanga Sailo, Congress’ Lalhmingthanga Sailo and Vanlalsailova from the Zoram People’s Movement.

Here are some factors that may shape the contest: