Terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir declined to a six-year low in 2023, according to data presented in Parliament by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a series of questions, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that there were 42 “terrorist initiated incidents” in Jammu and Kashmir till November 15 this year. In 2022, 125 such incidents were recorded in the region, 129 were recorded in 2021, 126 in 2020, 153 in 2019 and 228 in 2018.

Due to this, there was also a reduction in civilian casualties resulting from terror incidents. The toll this year has been 13 so far, while 31 civilians were killed last year, preceded by 41 in 2021, 38 in 2020, 44 in 2019 and 55 in 2018.

Rai also informed the Parliament that 44 gunfights between militants and security personnel took place in Jammu and Kashmir this year, as compared to 117 last year, 100 in 2021, 118 in 2020, 102 in 2019 and 189 in 2018.

The toll of security personnel killed in action has also declined. This year, 20 security personnel lost their lives in terror incidents, as compared to 32 in 2022, 42 in 2021, 63 in 2020, 80 in 2019 and 91 in 2018.

Rai, who represents the Bharatiya Janata Party from Bihar’s Ujiarpur Assembly constituency, did not reveal the number of proven or suspected militants who have been killed over the last six years in Jammu and Kashmir.

This came on a day when the Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill proposes to change the nomenclature of “weak and underprivileged classes” to “Other Backward Classes” in the Union Territory.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, proposes to increase the number of seats in the Legislative Assembly of the Union Territory from 83 to 90. It also proposes to reserve seven seats for Scheduled Castes, nine seats for Scheduled Tribes and certain nominated seats for Kashmiri migrants and displaced persons.