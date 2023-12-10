A 13-year-old domestic worker was allegedly beaten up, bitten by a dog and forced to strip by a family that had employed her in Gurugram, PTI reported.

The complaint filed by the teenager’s mother said that she was beaten with an iron rod and a hammer by the woman of the household. Her two sons made her strip naked, filmed her and touched her inappropriately, the police said, according to the news agency.

The girl, who hails from Bihar, was held captive in a room with her mouth taped. She was rescued by her mother with the help of the teenager’s former employer. She had been working with the family of Shashi Sharma in Gurgaon’s Sector 57 since June.

The police have registered a case at Sector 51 women’s police station and have charged Sharma and her two sons under sections of the Indian Penal Code dealing with cruelty to animals, causing hurt, outraging the modesty of women and criminal intimidation.

The first information report also invokes provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences, or POCSO, Act, and the Juvenile Justice Act.

The mother said she received the salary of her daughter only for the first two months, and when she attempted to talk to or meet her, she was not allowed. She said they wanted her daughter to stay with them and offered to pay Rs 9,000 a month.

The mother alleged that her daughter was given food only once a day or once every alternate day. They had gagged her mouth so that she could not raise her voice.

She also alleged that her employer poured acid on her hands and had threatened that they would kill her if she spoke out about her ordeal.

She is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10, said the police, reported The Indian Express.