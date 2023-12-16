A court in Uttar Pradesh on Friday sentenced Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ramdular Gond to 25 years in jail for raping a 15-year-old girl, The Indian Express reported.

On Tuesday, the court held the legislator from the Duddhi constituency in the Sonbhadra district guilty under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. With this, he faces the prospect of being disqualified from the Assembly.

Under the Representation of the People Act, a legislator sentenced to imprisonment of two years or more is disqualified from the date of conviction and remains disqualified for six years after serving time.

The case against Gond was registered in November 2014 after a 15-year-old girl accused him of having raped her on several occasions in the course of a year.

The girl’s brother said that Gond also threatened his family for a year and tried to force them to withdraw the case, reported NDTV.

The MLA was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to rape and causing disappearance of evidence, as well as provisions of the POCSO Act.

On Friday, the court also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on Gond. “The amount will be given to the survivor,” public prosecutor Satya Prakash Tripathi said.