Assamese armed militant group the United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) on Saturday challenged Assam Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh to move freely in Guwahati without security officials belonging to the Assamese community.

The statement came in response to Singh’s remarks on Friday daring the group to attack him, reported The Indian Express. This was after the group claimed responsibility for a blast near the Army gate of a military station at Lichubari in Assam’s Jorhat district on Thursday.

The separatist outfit, commonly known as ULFA(I), was banned by the Indian government in 1990.

“The Assamese people must question them [ULFA-I] about why they are doing these things,” Singh had said. “If they want to do something personal against someone, they should do it accordingly. They speak about me. When did I say I was afraid of them? My residence is in Kahilipara and my office is in Ulubari. If you have any issues with me, come and target me.”

The National Investigation Agency will investigate the blasts that took place near the Army gate of the military station at Jorhat. There were no reports of any casualties.

On Saturday, the ULFA (I) said that it accepts Singh’s challenge but has two conditions for him.

“Firstly, the security cover that GP Singh is being provided, including his driver and the police officials and constables of the Western Southeast Asia [WeSEA] region, should be replaced with CRPF [Central Reserve Police Force] or Indian Army officers,” the ULFA (I) said. “Secondly, roam freely around Guwahati for just one week.”

Singh and the Assamese militant group have been locked in a tussle since the latter took responsibility for a grenade explosion at an Army camp in Tinsukia district on November 22 and another explosion at the 149 Central Reserve Police Force camp in Sivasagar district on December 9.

The outlawed group had said that the explosions were in response to Singh’s arrogance, reported The Indian Express.