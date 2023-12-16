The Special Task Force of the Odisha Police Crime Branch has arrested a Kashmiri man in Jajpur district for allegedly posing as an official in the Prime Minister’s Office as well as an Army doctor, among others, reported The Indian Express on Saturday.

The man has been identified as 37-year-old Sayed Ishaan Bukhari, a resident of Handwara in Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The police said Bukhari was also allegedly impersonating a neuro-specialist doctor and a close associate of high-ranking officials of the National Investigation Agency, according to the newspaper.

“On getting reliable information, the STF and local police conducted a raid at a house in the Neulpur area,” said Crime Branch Inspector General JN Pankaj. “During the raid, many incriminating materials including more than 100 documents were seized, besides four cell phones, which will be sent for scientific examination.”

Pankaj said that Bukhari allegedly has links with several Pakistani nationals and suspicious persons from Kerala, reported PTI. Pankaj, however, said the Special Task Force did not find any link between him with the Inter-Services Intelligence, Pakistan’s intelligence agency.

He also married a number of women in several states and Union Territories, including Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha.

“Numerous forged documents like medical degree certificates issued by Cornel University of USA, Canadian Health Services Institute, and others were also seized,’’ Pankaj told reporters.

He added that several affidavits, bonds, ATM cards, blank cheques, Aadhaar cards and visiting cards were also seized from Bukhari.

Bukhari has been booked on charges of impersonation, cheating, forgery and links with anti-national elements.

Pankaj also said that Bukhari seems to be wanted by the Kashmir Police in connection with a case of cheating and forgery and one non-bailable warrant is pending against him.